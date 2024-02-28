In a tragic incident, a young man named Sudhakar from Arli village in Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district lost his life in a road accident. Sudhakar, who was employed at the Bhainsa substation, was hit by a Bolero vehicle while he was crossing the road on his way to work on Tuesday. The disturbing video of the incident was caught on camera. Sudhakar sustained serious injuries from the accident and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Sudhakar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Suryapet Road Accident: Three Dead, 12 Others Seriously Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Auto in Telangana; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Telangana (Disturbing Video)

