A major accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning, as thick fog led to a multi-vehicle collision involving over a dozen vehicles. At least six people were injured in the crash. The accident resulted in a massive traffic jam, which was later cleared by the police. Videos from the scene show wrecked vehicles piled up due to poor visibility. Raebareli Road Accident: 3 Killed, 3 Others Injured After Collision Between Tractor and Bolero in Uttar Pradesh.

Accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

