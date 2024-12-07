A dispute over TDS deductions escalated into violence at Union Bank’s Premchandnagar branch in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Around 10:30 am, Jaiman Raval, a Bodakdev resident, allegedly assaulted branch manager Saurabh Singh after accusing the bank of mishandling his fixed deposit interest. Despite receiving an explanation about the refund process, Raval reportedly tore Singh’s shirt and ID card. When Shubham Jain, a SUD Life Insurance employee, tried to intervene, Raval slapped him and tore his shirt as well. Bank staff and customers restrained Raval, and police were called to the scene. Vastrapur police registered an FIR against Raval for obstructing lawful duty and physical assault. Inspector LL Chavda confirmed Raval’s arrest and stated the investigation is ongoing. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Founder of ‘Indian Army Calling’ Coaching Institute Brutally Thrashes Student With Belt; Probe Ordered After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Customer Assaults Bank Staff Over TDS Dispute in Ahmedabad

Customer Assaults Bank Staff Over TDS Issue at Union Bank Branch in Ahmedabad Gujarat pic.twitter.com/W3SllQywba — Hellobanker (@Hellobanker_in) December 6, 2024

