In Andhra Pradesh, a video showing Basava Venkata Ramana of “Indian Army Calling” coaching institute beating a student with a belt sparked outrage. The incident, occurring in December 2023, also showed other students kneeling. State Minister Nara Lokesh condemned the aggression and directed police to investigate. Authorities identified the victim and are recording statements to file a case. Allegations surfaced that Ramana extorted INR 5–10 lakh from students, falsely promising military jobs. The opposition YSR Congress accused Ramana of ties with Union Minister Rammohan Naidu. State police assured action following their probe. Hanumangarh: Teacher Drags Student by Hair, Brutally Thrashes Him With Sticks Inside Classroom in Rajasthan; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Founder of ‘Indian Army Calling’ Coaching Institute Brutally Thrashes Student (Disturbing Video)

Whatever may be the reason, such acts of aggression is unwarranted. @appolice100 and @SRIKAKULMPOLICE will take appropriate action against the concerned. https://t.co/6Ri54PmHBS — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 6, 2024

