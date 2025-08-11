A laughter chaos broke out in the Uttar Pradesh assembly when Independent MLA Abhay Singh delivered a series of tongue-in-cheek remarks about ChatGPT during a special session on Artificial Intelligence (AI). While the session focused on leveraging AI to enhance legislative efficiency, introducing tools like AI-powered attendance and digital document search, Abhay Singh raised sceptical questions about the technology’s reliability. “ChatGPT doesn’t have any real knowledge, it just takes information from us and gives it back,” he remarked. He explained the house that when he fed in his astrological queries, ChatGPT gave a different answer from what his astrologer told him about the "Rajyog". “Eventually, ChatGPT admitted it was wrong,” Singh joked. Singh further warned about depending too much on AI. “Just like Google Maps sometimes takes us the wrong way, AI can also misguide us if we fully trust it,” he said. “It’s okay to use AI when we need quick help, but if we start relying on it for everything, we might land in trouble.” UP MLA Spits Gutkha Inside Assembly; Speaker Satish Mahana Gets It Cleaned, Says ‘Person Caught on CCTV Camera, Should Pay for Carpet’.

‘AI Se Beda Gark Ho Jayega’: MLA Abhay Singh on OpenAI's ChatGPT

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)