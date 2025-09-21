An alleged assault on an imam in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has triggered outrage after a video surfaced claiming he was held captive and forced to chant "Ram, Ram" by a group of men. The imam, identified as Mustkeem, also teaches Urdu at a local mosque and was reportedly beaten for over an hour. However, Aligarh Police denied any communal angle, terming it a "simple scuffle" following an argument with a local man named Jishan. Police said the clash began after children blocked Mustkeem’s bicycle path, leading to a heated exchange and assault. Both men sustained injuries, underwent medical examination, and are reported to be stable. Authorities added that legal action is underway, with City SP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak stating that the viral claims of religious coercion are "completely false." Animal Cruelty in Aligarh: 2 Youths Tie Stray Dog to Bike and Drag It on Road, Police Launch Probe After Shocking Video Surfaces.

Imam Allegedly Beaten in Aligarh

In UP's Aligarh, imam at a local Masjid who also teaches Urdu was held captive and brutally assaulted for more than an hour by men who forced him to say "Ram, Ram". pic.twitter.com/jE6bRTKW4I — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 21, 2025

UP Police Call Imam Beating a ‘Simple Scuffle’

थाना लोधा- सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से एक प्रकरण संज्ञान में आया है, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति द्वारा बताया जा रहा है कि उसे कुछ धार्मिक नारे लगाने को मजबूर किया गया था और उसके साथ मारपीट की गई थी, इस संबंध में अवगत कराना है कि कल दि0 20.09.2025 को थाना लोधा में ग्राम बुलाकगढ़ी अन्तर्गत… pic.twitter.com/w6C66VHg67 — ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aligarh Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

