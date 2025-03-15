A 25-year-old man, Haris alias Katta, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh around 3 am on Friday, just before the Ramzan sehri (pre-dawn meal). Masked assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds, killing him instantly. CCTV footage captured the chilling attack, showing four bike-borne gunmen. Panic spread in the area as police arrived and launched an investigation. A forensic team collected evidence, and officers are analyzing the footage to identify the suspects. ASP Mayank Pathak stated that initial findings suggest a personal dispute, though all angles are being investigated. Haris had an ongoing conflict, which may have led to the murder. Security has been heightened, and police assured that those responsible would be arrested soon. Uttar Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead While Guarding Crops From Cattle in Shahjahanpur; 2 Taken Into Custody.

Man Shot Dead in Aligarh (Disturbing Video)

Warning: Mockery of law and order in UP In UP's Aligarh, a young man identified as Haarish was gunned down after 4 bike-borne assailants (seen in the CCTV grab) ambushed and opened indiscriminate fire at the victim. The assailants could be seen firing from close range as the… pic.twitter.com/woMcbFKBhP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 14, 2025

