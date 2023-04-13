New Delhi, April 13: All offices of the Delhi government's various departments, undertakings and autonomous bodies will remain closed on Friday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, according to an order. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & Bhim Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Happy Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Banners, Quotes and Greetings on April 14.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has declared April 14 as a 'closed holiday' in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the order issued on Thursday by the General Administration department said.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)