In a shocking incident, a guest house owner in Amroha shot and killed his girlfriend over suspicions of infidelity before surrendering to the police. The accused, Ankush Chaudhary, allegedly called his girlfriend from Haridwar to Amroha and fatally shot her in the head. According to the police, Ankush suspected that she was in contact with another man, which led to the murder. Following the crime, he walked into a local police outpost and turned himself in. Authorities confirmed that Ankush has been arrested, and preliminary investigations suggest that the murder stemmed from a relationship dispute. Amroha Superintendent of Police stated that further inquiries are underway. Amroha: 1 Killed, 2 Injured As Mob Attacks Family Over Land Dispute in UP’s Kua Khera; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Guest House Owner Shoots Girlfriend Dead Over Suspicion of Cheating

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला अमरोहा में गेस्ट हाउस मालिक अंकुश चौधरी ने गर्लफ्रेंड को हरिद्वार से बुलाया और सिर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। अंकुश को शक था कि उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड किसी और लड़के से भी बात करती है। हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी ने पुलिस चौकी में पहुंचकर सरेंडर कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/N9bllBDMIE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 11, 2025

