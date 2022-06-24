In a noble initiative to save energy and make the planet greener, Narayana Rao, a hotel owner, from Visakhapatnam has replaced the windowpanes on his 24-room AC hotel building with 100KW solar panels. Speaking about the same, Rao said, "This is my contribution toward a green planet. The money I've invested in this today can be recovered in the next 6 years."

