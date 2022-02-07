Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi to take the Z Plus central security cover, accorded to him after evaluation of threat perception, reported news agencies. Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday over the incident of firing at the carcade of Owaisi on February 3, Amit Shah further said that two persons have been arrested and the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government.

