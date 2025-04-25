AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wore and distributed black armbands to worshippers at a mosque in Shastripuram, Hyderabad, ahead of Friday prayers as a symbolic protest against the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, claimed by LeT, left 26 civilians dead, making it the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy. Owaisi took to social media platform X, urging Muslims attending Juma Namaz to wear black bands in solidarity with the victims. “Please wear a black band around your arms to protest the terrorist act perpetrated by LeT in Pahalgam against innocent Indians,” he posted. The move drew attention online and was widely shared as a message of unity and condemnation of terrorism. ‘Pahalgam Terror Attack an Intelligence Failure’: Asaduddin Owaisi Asks Modi Government To Fix Accountability.

Asaduddin Owaisi Wears Black Armband, Distributes Them During Friday Prayers

Juma Namaz ,please do wear Black band around your arms to protest the Terrorist act perpetrated by LET in Pahalgam against innocent Indians pic.twitter.com/B4sUywt58B — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 25, 2025

