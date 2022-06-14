National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for relief work in various parts of Guwahati that has been battered by severe waterlogging after heavy rains lashed several parts of Assam. "NDRF teams have come here as water level is 10-feet high in some areas. 1 person died as his house got inundated. Rescue work underway," said Gajendra Singh, Inspector, NDRF.

Check tweet:

Assam | NDRF personnel deployed for relief work in various parts of Guwahati battered by severe waterlogging NDRF teams have come here as water level is 10-feet high in some areas. 1 person died as his house got inundated. Rescue work underway: Gajendra Singh, Inspector, NDRF pic.twitter.com/sHTEFIzXzd — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)