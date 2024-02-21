Following the departure of Baba Siddique from the Congress to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the congress swiftly reacted by relieving his son, Zeeshan Siddique, of his duties as the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress. The party announced that Akhilesh Yadav would be stepping into the role, as per a statement released by the Congress. Zeeshan Siddique, who is Baba Siddique’s son, currently serves as a Congress MLA for the Bandra (East) constituency in Mumbai. Baba Siddique Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra Minister Quits Party After Journey of 48 Years, Says 'Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid'.

Zeeshan Removed as Mumbai Youth Congress Chief

Akhilesh Yadav to be the new President of Mumbai Youth Congress after Zeeshan Siddiqui was removed from the position pic.twitter.com/FPR9Q2HzSL — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

