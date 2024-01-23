On January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the late Balasaheb Thackeray via a tweet on his social media handle 'X.' Remembering the influential leader on his birth anniversary, PM Modi wrote, "He was a towering figure whose impact on Maharashtra's political and cultural landscape remains unparalleled. In the hearts of countless people, he lives on due to his leadership, unyielding dedication to his ideals and commitment to speaking up for the poor and downtrodden." Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Pay Tribute to Indian Freedom Fighter on His 127th Birth Anniversary.

PM Narendra Modi Remembers Balasaheb Thackeray

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

