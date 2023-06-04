The Odisha government on Sunday said the death toll in the triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore stands at 275. Amid all of this, the Odisha Police took to social media and requested people from circulating false and ill-motivated posts. The statement by Odisha police came after certain social media handles tried to give a communal angle to the Balasore train mishap. "This is highly unfortunate," the Odisha police said. The police also said that investigation by the Odisha GRP into the cause of the accident and all other aspects of the accident is going on. "Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours," the police added. Balasore Train Accident: Death Toll in Train Tragedy Stands at 275, Says Odisha Government.

This Is Highly Unfortunate

We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023

