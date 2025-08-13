In a horrifying incident in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, a 21-year-old deaf-mute woman was gang-raped near government officials’ residences, with CCTV video showing her fleeing while two men chased her on a bike. The woman was found in a distressed state near the Bahadurpur Police Post and is currently undergoing treatment at the district women’s hospital. Police arrested the accused, identified as Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey, within 24 hours after a police encounter in which both were injured. They have confessed to the crime, and further investigations are ongoing. Digital Rape in Lucknow: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl in UP, Arrested (Watch Video).

CCTV Shows Deaf-Mute Woman Chased by Accused in Balrampur

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला बलरामपुर में 21 साल की मूकबधिर (गूंगी) लड़की से गैंगरेप हुआ। CCTV में लड़की भाग रही है और दरिंदे बाइक से पीछा कर रहे हैं। देर रात पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 2 आरोपियों अंकुर वर्मा और हर्षित पांडेय को टांग में गोली लगी है !! pic.twitter.com/Q2ZPRKBNGd — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 13, 2025

Two Arrested After Police Encounter in Balrampur Gang Rape Case

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)