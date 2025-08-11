In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, five persons looted gold worth INR 10 crore and INR 5 lakh cash from a bank in Jabalpur. A video of the bank being robbed at gunpoint has also surfaced online. According to a PTI report, the robbery occurred at a bank in the Khitola area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, August 11. It is also reported that the heist took just 18 minutes. Police officials said the accused came on two motorcycles and entered the facility wearing helmets. They locked the staff in the bathroom before fleeing with the gold and cash. "As per the calculations of ESAF Small Finance Bank, the robbers looted 10 kilograms of gold (worth around Rs 10 crore as per 24k gold rates for the day) and Rs 5 lakh cash. Further calculations are underway," Jabalpur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Atul Singh said. The viral clip shows the miscreants looting the bank and fleeing with cash and valuables. Jabalpur Strikes Gold: Geological Survey Reveals Gold Reserve in Mahgawan Keolari Area of Sihora Tehsil, MP District Could Join India’s Most Mineral-Rich Zones.

Gold and Cash Looted from Bank in Jabalpur

Five persons loot gold worth Rs 10 cr and Rs 5 lakh cash from bank in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur: Police. pic.twitter.com/bsU9af5iFL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2025

Video of Robbery at Bank in Jabalpur Surfaces

#WATCH | 12 Kg Gold, ₹5 Lakh Cash Looted At Gunpoint From Private Finance Company In #Jabalpur; Accused Locked Staff At Bathroom#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RTtgA0C02x — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)