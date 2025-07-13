In a shocking incident, a man was brutally assaulted by a group of goons near Nipani Takli village in Maharashtra's Beed on Friday evening, July 11. According to the News18 Marathi, the attack was carried out allegedly for raising questions about irregularities during a recent Gram Sabha meeting. The victim was identified as Laxman Chavan, a sub-sarpanch. The attack, captured on video, shows Chavan being dragged from his vehicle and assaulted with iron rods, scythes, and stones on National Highway 222. Reports indicate that Chavan’s eardrum was ruptured, and he sustained fractures to his hands and legs. He is currently undergoing treatment at Beed District Hospital. Police have recorded his statement, naming the husband of the village sarpanch and four to five others as the attackers. A case is being registered by the Majalgaon Rural Police. Beed Shocker: Woman Lawyer Brutally Beaten with Pipes by Village Sarpanch and His Aides After She Complains.

Sub-Sarpanch Brutally Assaulted in Maharashtra's Beed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)