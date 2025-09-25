Panic gripped Bengaluru’s Nagarabhavi area after a shocking midnight incident in Visvesvaraya Layout, where four masked men went on a violent spree. Arriving in an auto-rickshaw, the gang, armed with machetes, targeted over 10 parked cars, smashing their windows and causing chaos. The sound of shattering glass woke startled residents, who rushed out to confront the attackers. However, the men brandished their weapons menacingly, forcing locals to retreat, before fleeing the scene. The brazen act, caught on CCTV cameras, has left the community shaken. Bengaluru City Police have launched a probe, analysing footage and vehicle details to identify the culprits. The motive behind the late-night rampage remains unclear, and the men are still at large. Bengaluru Horror: Husband Stabs Wife 11 Times in Front of Daughter at Sunkadakatte Bus Stand, Investigation Underway.

Masked Gang Wreaks Havoc in Bengaluru

🚨Masked gangs on the prowl in #Bengaluru 4 men with their faces covered, pulled up in an auto at midnight in Nagarabhavi’s Visvesvaraya Layout Armed with machetes, they went on a rampage smashing windows of over 10 parked cars Startled residents rushed out hearing the… pic.twitter.com/mOyLI5QrMY — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)