The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned borewell drilling due to plummeting groundwater levels in the city. The decision is aimed at conserving water, with Cauvery water available as an alternative. Those found violating the rule will face legal action. It is reported that the ban comes amid limited recharge and critical groundwater conditions in several areas of Bangalore. Meanwhile, officials also said that BWSSB has intensified its campaign against the unnecessary wastage of drinking water by registering 112 cases in the past week and collecting fines amounting to INR 5.60 lakh. Water Wastage: Bengaluru Water Board Registers 112 Cases, Collects Fine Worth Rs 5.60 Lakh.

BWSSB Bans Borewell Drilling in Bangalore

