A two-storey building suddenly collapsed in Bihar’s Lakhisarai. This incident created an atmosphere of chaos around. The owner of the collapsed house told that a pit was dug a next to the house for building another house because of which his house fell down. The landlady of the house that has fallen is disabled. The house owner told that the condition of her family is not good and they had built the house with great difficulty. Thankfully no one was injured in the accident. Viral Video: Group of Students Thrash Teacher Brutally, Pelt Stones at Him in Bihar.

Building Collapses in Lakhisarai:

देखते ही देखते ताश के पत्तों की तरह ढह गया दो मंज़िला मकान, बगल में घर बनने के लिए हुई थी खुदाई. pic.twitter.com/XkFwqm8LZy — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) February 10, 2023

