A shocking case of medical negligence has surfaced from Kiratpur CHC in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a sanitation worker injured in a rickshaw mishap was forced to lie on the floor for an X-ray. A viral video shows the patient, visibly in pain, being X-rayed without proper support or equipment. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, June 29, after the worker was brought in with injuries from a garbage rickshaw overturning. Reportedly, his colleagues claim the staff initially refused to perform the X-ray and only relented under pressure. Bijnor DM Jasjit Kaur has taken cognisance of the video and directed the CMO to launch an inquiry. She also warned hospital staff across the district to treat all patients with dignity and sensitivity. Bijnor Shocker: 2 of Family Die, 2 Critical After Consuming Poison Due to Debt Burden in Uttar Pradesh.

Patient Made to Lie on Floor for X-Ray in UP

डॉक्टरों ने मरीज को फर्श पर ही लेटाकर एक्सरे कर दिया. घटना यूपी के बिजनौर की बताई जा रही है. इस तस्वीर को देख आपने भी अंदाजा लगा लिया होगा कि यूपी की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था भगवान भरोसे चल रही है. pic.twitter.com/aj2ZYXDnG5 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 29, 2025

