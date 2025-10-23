A late-night clash between two groups in Daranagar Ganj, Bijnor, escalated into stone-pelting fueled by alcohol. Police arrived and used lathi charge to control the crowd, detaining several youths. However, a viral video shows a policeman pulling a woman’s hair, sparking outrage. Victims, including Kajal and her mother Geeta, accused officers of manhandling women during dispersal. Villagers protested at the police station demanding action against SHO Sanjay Tyagi, alleged to have overseen the brutality. The Bijnor police confirmed departmental proceedings and placed the SHO under line attachment. A case has been registered for rioting and affray, with investigations ongoing. Vasai Fort Viral Video: Stopped Over Photoshoot, Man Dressed As Chhatrapati Shivaji Confronts Hindi-Speaking Security Guard for Not Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra.

Viral Video Shows Woman’s Hair Pulled by Police During Stone-Pelting Clash

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Bijnor Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)