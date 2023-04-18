The Supreme Court on Tuesday called on the Gujarat government for ordering the premature release of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case. "Today it is Bilkis, tomorrow it can Be anybody, the apex court said. The bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said when remission is considered in such heinous crimes affecting the society at large, the power must be exercised keeping in mind the public interest. Supreme Court Calls Bilkis Bano Case 'Horrendous', Issues Notice on Plea Against Release of 11 Convicts.

SC Asks Gujarat Govt To Give Reasons for Releasing Convicts:

