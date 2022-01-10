New Delhi, January 10: BJP President JP Nadda on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. On a day that saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai testing positive for COVID-19 infection, the news of BJP President testing positive has only added to the tally of leaders testing positive for the COVID-19 infection.

BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19 "I am feeling fine and have isolated myself on the advice of doctors," he says (File photo) pic.twitter.com/LDw8oAhjzM — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया।मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है।अभी मैं स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहा हूँ। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर मैंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, उनसे अनुरोध है कि अपनी जाँच करवा लें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 10, 2022

