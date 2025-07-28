In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a biker died in an accident in Powai. The man identified as Lalu Gangaram Kamble was riding a scooter when he fell due to a pothole on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Powai. Officials of the Mumbai Police said that the pothole on the road near Powai was filled with water. "His two-wheeler fell into the pothole, and he fell off his scooter. A dumper coming from behind hit him, and he died on the spot," they said. Mumbai: Alcohol Addict Beaten to Death by Younger Brother in Vikhroli, Accused Arrested After Post-Mortem Report Exposes Murder.

Man Dies in Accident Due to Pothole in Mumbai

Mumbai, Maharashtra | A person, Lalu Gangaram Kamble, riding a scooter, lost his life after he fell due to a pothole on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road in Powai. The pothole on the road near Powai was filled with water. His two-wheeler fell into the pothole, and he fell off his… — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)