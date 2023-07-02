In the latest development in the Buldhana bus accident, accused driver Sheikh Danish was produced in court today. Yuvraj Rathod, PSI, Sindkhed Raja Police Station said that the judge has sent the accused to Police Custody Remand (PCR) for two days. Meanwhile, a mass cremation was held on Sunday for 24 out of the 25 victims who were charred to death after a private bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. A total of 25 passengers were charred to death after the private bus they were travelling in caught fire after hitting a divider on the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway' in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday at around 1.30 am. Another Accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Today: Three Family Members of AIMIM Leader Syed Moin Die in Mishap on Maharashtra Expressway Day After 25 People Charred to Death in Buldhana Bus Fire.

Accused Driver Produced in the Court Today

#WATCH Maharashtra: Buldhana Accident case | The accused driver Sheikh Danish was produced in the court today, and the judge has sent him to Police Custody Remand (PCR) for two days: Yuvraj Rathod, PSI, Sindkhed Raja Police Station pic.twitter.com/okBBdX27BS — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

