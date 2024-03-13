The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday, March 13, said that under the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019, a helpline number will soon be launched to assist applicants for Indian citizenship. The Home Ministry further said that applicants can call toll-free helpline number from anywhere in India to obtain information related to CAA-2019. "The service will be available from 8 am to 8 pm," they said. CAA Implementation: AASU to Hold ‘Satyagraha’ Against Citizenship Amendment Act Across Assam Today.

CAA Helplines Number to Be Launches Soon

