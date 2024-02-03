PM Narendra Modi addressed the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 in New Delhi on Saturday, February 3, 2024. During his speech he said, “India has a special relationship with the African Union. We are proud that the African Union became a part of the G20 during India’s presidency. This will go a long way in addressing the aspirations of the people of Africa.” Sometimes, ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries. When we collaborate, we can understand each other’s systems better. Greater understanding brings greater synergy. Synergy boosts better and faster justice delivery, he added. PM Narendra Modi Addresses Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, Says ‘Scope and Income of Middle Class is Increasing in India’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses CASGC 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024. He says, "India has a special relationship with the African Union. We are proud that the African Union became a part of the G20 during India’s presidency. This… pic.twitter.com/nEYAitVCBg — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024, PM Narendra Modi says, "Sometimes, ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries. When we collaborate, we can understand each other’s systems better. Greater… pic.twitter.com/Ln75rkNCm6 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

