The Central Railway of India has announced an important message for the Mumbai local train passengers today August 24. According to the latest report, the 10 AC locals that were introduced on August 18 would be suspended from August 25 as per representations from passengers. These locals will now run as non-AC with the existing schedule. The date of introduction of AC services will be informed after review.

Check tweet:

Important. Passengers to please note 👇 pic.twitter.com/7G8EuWxIxy — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 24, 2022

