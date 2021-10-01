Chacha Chaudhary has been declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme. The announcement was made at the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG. Some major projects in Uttar-Pradesh and Bihar were also discussed and evaluated.

Namami Gange Programme is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs.20,000 Crore. The aim of the Programme is to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.

