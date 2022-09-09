Happy Anant Chaturdashi! The celebration for Ganpati Visarjan 2022 have begun on September 9, Friday, as devotees participate in the joyous immersion procession of famous Ganpati idols. Amidst the Anant Chaturdashi 2022 festivities, Ministry of Jal Shakti took to social media to spread a message for eco-friendly Ganpati Visarjan. The ministry urged the revelers to instill the idea keeping in view the environmental concerns associated with immersion of idols in water bodies that leads to pollution. Check out the tweet below. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Visarjan Sohala Live Streaming Online: Watch Videos and Photos As Mumbaikars Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Ministry of Jal Shakti Twitter Post

The idea of eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan at home needs to be disseminated. It needs to be practiced by everyone to save the water bodies from toxic chemicals and save the environment in the long run. pic.twitter.com/tmVj7gOGA9 — Ministry of Jal Shakti 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)