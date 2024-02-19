In a significant development regarding the Chandigarh Mayoral Election, on Monday, February 19, the Supreme Court ordered the prosecution of the Returning Officer, Anil Masih, for alleged interference with the electoral process. Earlier rebuked by the apex court for "murdering democracy," Masih's actions have sparked controversy surrounding the election results. The court's directive includes the preservation of all election records, such as ballot papers and videography, under the supervision of the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Chandigarh Mayoral Election Results Controversy: Supreme Court To Hear on February 5 Plea Filed by AAP-Congress Candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Returning Officer Faces Prosecution

Chandigarh Mayor poll | Supreme Court remarks that Anil Masih, returning officer in Chandigarh Mayor election, has to be prosecuted as he was interfering with the election process. — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

