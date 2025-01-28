The Supreme Court today, January 28, acquitted death row convict Chandrabhan Sanap who was booked for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old Mumbai techie Esther Anuhya. Chandrabhan Sana was awarded the death penalty by a special women's court in 2015 in Esther Anuhya's rape and murder case. Following the order, Sanap challenged his death penalty by moving to the Bombay High Court, which rejected his appeal. Post this, Chandrabha Sanap moved to the Supreme Court. Today, the Apex court acquitted him after finding gaps in the prosecution's story. Adani-Hindenburg Controversy: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Directing SEBI To Submit Conclusive Probe Report of Case.

SC Acquits Convict in Esther Anuhya Rape and Murder Case

Supreme Court acquits death row convict Chandrabhan Sanap who was booked for rape and murder of a 23-year-old Mumbai techie Esther Anuhya. Sanap was awarded the death penalty by a special women’s court in 2015. He challenged his death penalty by moving to the Bombay High Court.… pic.twitter.com/czLF7J86iZ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2025

