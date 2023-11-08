The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 8, refused to entertain a plea seeking permission to organise Chhath Pooja 2023 along Yamuna Bank. This petition to celebrate festival along Yamuna Bank was moved by Chhat Pooja Sangharsh Samiti. The petition challenged an order issued by the Delhi Government’s DDMA on October 29, 2021, prohibiting the celebration of Chhath Pooja in public places, public grounds, river banks and temples in view of COVID-19. HC on Pension: Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Central Government for Making 96-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Wait for Over 40 Years to Get His Pension.

Delhi HC on Chhath Pooja

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking permission to organise Chhath Pooja along Yamuna bank. This petition was moved by Chhat Pooja Sangharsh Samiti. — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)