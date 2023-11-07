An encounter between security personnel and Naxals erupted near Minpa in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district during the first phase of polling in the state assembly elections on Tuesday, November 7. According to a report by news agency ANI, three security personnel sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Fake News About Polling Booths Gheraoed by Naxals Goes Viral After Encounter in Narayanpur, Voting Underway.

Naxal Encounter Injures Three Security Personnel in Sukma

Three security personnel injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Minpa in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)