A 4.5-foot-long cobra caused panic at the Government Girls College in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday, March 28, after it slithered into the toilet of the college's hostel. As students spotted the snake, chaos ensued, prompting the college administration to call a snake charmer. The expert swiftly captured the cobra within 10 minutes and safely released it in the forest. During the process, the snake sustained some injuries. The incident left students shaken, though the situation was quickly brought under control. Snakes Found Inside Air Conditioner in Visakhapatnam, Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Cobra in Toilet in Rohtak

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)