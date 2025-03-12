In a shocking incident from Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, a man discovered snakes inside his air-conditioner after switching it on for the first time in a long while. Satyanarayana, the homeowner, was stunned to find a snake along with its hatchlings nestled inside the AC unit. He immediately called a snake catcher, who carefully removed the reptiles. A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows the expert pulling out eight to ten baby snakes from the AC and placing them into a bag. While the exact date and location remain unverified, the incident has alarmed many, prompting concerns about checking appliances left unused for extended periods. Authorities advise homeowners to inspect their AC units to avoid such unexpected encounters. Snake Disrupts Class As It Climbs out of AC Vent at Amity University in Noida, Video Goes Viral.

Snakes Found Inside AC Unit in Visakhapatnam

