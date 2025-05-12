Recently, the Bombay High Court confirmed the appointment of an assistant professor at the Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mumbadevi Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalay. The court said that the assistant professor's nearly seven-year probation period amounted to "exploitation" and was "shocking" to judicial conscience. In its order dated May 6, the division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe criticised the institution’s conduct and also noted that it had acted contrary to the Gandhian principles it was founded upon. "On its letterhead, it is mentioned as 'founded with the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi.' There is no debate that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is the father of the nation, ‘Mahatma Gandhi’. If this college is to function, inspired by the teachings of the ‘Mahatma’, we would expect every employee to be treated fairly and there ought not to be any exploitation,” the court said. According to the details of the case, petitioner Reshu Singh, was appointed as Assistant Professor in English on June 20, 2018, on a two-year probation at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mumbadevi Adarsh Sanskrit Mahavidyalay. The probation period was governed by the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan’s rules. However, after completing the probation period in April 2020, Singh received no confirmation or communication about any performance-related concerns. ‘No Means No’: Bombay High Court Says Woman’s Character and Morals Not Related to the Number of Sexual Partners She Had, Upholds Gang Rape Conviction of 3 Men.

We Would Expect Every Employee To Be Treated Fairly, Says Bombay HC

College founded on Mahatma Gandhi's principles must treat employees fairly: Bombay High Court Court said this while confirming the appointment of an assistant professor, adding that it was "shocked" she was kept on probation for nearly 7 years.

