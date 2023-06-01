According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded the coolest May in 36 years, with excess rainfall bringing the average maximum temperature down to 36.8 degrees Celsius. Bhushan Narula, a local resident told news agency ANI, "This is due to climate change. I have never seen this type of weather earlier. Now we are thinking will it rain in July and August." All these changes are taking place due to climatic change and global warming. People are cutting trees, pollution has increased, and all these changes are the result of this, a local named Charulata added.

Delhi Records Coolest May in 36 Years

"I have never seen this type of weather in May in my life, this is for the first time I am seeing this. This is happening due to Global warming' says Baljit Singh, a local "All these changes are taking place due to climatic change and global warming. People are cutting trees,… pic.twitter.com/LIVSQ3Iu9P — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

