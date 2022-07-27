CRPF Raising Day is commemorated every year on July 27. The day marks the foundation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 1939. Politicians and commoners took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Indian bravehearts on the anniversary of the nation's largest central armed police force.

Take a Look at Some Tweet Wishes Here:

PM Narendra Modi Shares Images of On-Duty CRPF Team

Raising Day greetings to all @crpfindia personnel and their families. This force has distinguished itself for its unflinching courage and distinguished service. The role of CRPF, be it in addressing security challenges or humanitarian challenges is commendable. pic.twitter.com/lIaUp9hRXa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2022

Home Minsiter Amit Shah Throws Light on Proud History of CRPF

अपने शौर्य से @crpfindia ने न सिर्फ देश की सुरक्षा को अक्षुण्ण रखने में अद्वितीय योगदान दिया है बल्कि वीरता का एक गौरवशाली इतिहास भी बनाया है, जिस पर हर भारतीय को गर्व है। 83वें स्थापना दिवस की CRPF के जवानों को शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ और उनकी राष्ट्रसेवा व समर्पण को सलाम करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/9vIOc3suCO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2022

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Remembers Sacrifices of Bravehearts

Greetings and best wishes to @crpfindia personnel on 83rd Raising Day of CRPF. The force has been serving the nation with utmost commitment, valour & dedication. The sacrifices of the CRPF bravehearts can never be forgotten. #CRPFRaisingDay — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2022

Ladakh MP J.T. Namgyal Extends Best Wishes:

Citizens Salute CRPF

Greetings to CRPF personnel and their families on the 83rd #RaisingDay of the Force. Salute #CRPF for their unnerving dedication, selfless service and commitment to defending the internal security of the nation. #CRPF #CRPFFoundationDay2022 pic.twitter.com/f97k0I9PNi — Rituu Reniwal Advocate 🇮🇳 (@ritureniwaladv) July 27, 2022

Nation is Proud of Them

greetings to all the members of the CRPF soldiers and their families on the occasion of it's 84th #RaisingDay. Nation is very proud of the valour and sacrifice of the Force🇮🇳 @crpfindia #CRPFRaisingDay pic.twitter.com/dNcWRLMlEg — hanamant umanabadi 🇮🇳 (@Hanamant_U) July 27, 2022

