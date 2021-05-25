In the wake of the approaching Cyclone Yaas, which is expected to make landfall on the Balasore coast on May 26, a red alert has been sounded in parts of Odisha. The IMD said that a r

ed alert, which means extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore for today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, an orange alert, which means heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda and Puri today.