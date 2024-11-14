With Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reaching over 400, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced that Stage III of the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) will be implemented from November 15 at 8 am. Under GRAP III, non-essential construction and demolition work will be halted, and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will be banned in Delhi and surrounding areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Diesel generator sets will be allowed only for emergencies, while additional measures like intensified mechanised road sweeping and increased public transport will also be introduced. GRAP is activated in phases to address escalating pollution levels, from ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300) to ‘Severe Plus’ (above 450). Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Residents Wake Up to Dense Smog As AQI Reaches 430, Marking Second Day of Hazardous Pollution Level (Watch Videos).

GRAP III To Be Imposed in Delhi

Under GRAP III measures Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) advice State Govts. in the NCR and the GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode as GRAP III measures will be… https://t.co/WpZJ2i1XIT — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2024

