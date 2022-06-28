Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to 4-days police custody on Tuesday in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. The police produce at the Patiala House Courts Complex on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation. They had sough 5 days custody. Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Officials said on Tuesday that his "objectionable tweet of 2018 led to a Twitter storm with hate speeches, detrimental to communal harmony".

Check Tweet:

Delhi court extends Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by four days in case related to objectionable tweets against a Hindu deity — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2022

