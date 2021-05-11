Delhi Government Builds ICU Facility With 500 Beds in Record 2 Weeks, Watch Video
Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, non stop work was carried out to complete the largest ICU facility of Delhi in record time.
See how this is built from the scratch just in 2 weeks.
Attached with GTB hospital, this 500 ICU bedded centre will treat critical patients. pic.twitter.com/Q5tFeOJMB6
— Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 11, 2021
