A notice from the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) requiring physicians practicing allopathy in the national capital to register with the DMC was recently affirmed by the Delhi High Court. Additionally, the DMC said that before using a doctor's services, all medical facilities must confirm that the doctor's DMC registration is current and updated every five years. The DMC judgement was affirmed by a Division Bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. They noted that it is in the public interest to subject medical practitioners to the State Medical Council's regulatory power. Delhi HC Issues Notice to Baba Ramdev on Plea of Doctors.

Delhi HC Affirms Notice Requiring Allopathic Doctors to Register With Delhi Medical Council

