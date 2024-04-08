Delhi High Court Says Plea Seeking Removal of Arvind Kejriwal From CM's Post Filed for 'Publicity'

The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister was filed for ''publicity'' and that the petitioner deserved to have ''heavy costs'' imposed on him. Justice Subramonium Prasad observed this while transferring the petition filed by former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar to the court of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, where similar petitions were heard earlier. ''This is just for publicity,'' Justice Prasad said. Former AAP Minister Sandeep Kumar Moves Delhi High Court for Removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM Post.

Plea Seeking Removal of Kejriwal From CM's Post Filed for 'Publicity'

