The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), also known as Delhi Airport, issued an advisory today, July 14, after a sudden change in weather in the National Capital this morning. IGIA said that Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. "Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free," Delhi airport said. IGIA further advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays. "For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines." Delhi Airport added. Delhi Airport Sees 6 Flight Diversions Due to Bad Weather.

Delhi Airport Issued Advisory After Sudden Weather Change in National Capital

Delhi Airport issues advisory following the sudden change in weather this morning in the National Capital Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers… pic.twitter.com/usWSk4VQrM — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2025

