Armed miscreants fled with bag of cash and shot a security guard dead at an ICICI bank atm in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Tuesday evening. The guard identified as 55-year-old Vijaypal, was hit in the chest and the bullet apparently punctured his heart. Video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. Reports said that the criminals allegedly fled with Rs 8 lakh. Police said that one cash van arrived at ICICI Bank ATM booth near Jagatpur flyover for refilling cash. One person came from behind and fired at the guard of the cash van. The person took the money and fled. Police have launched manhunt to nab the accused. Video: Driver Tries To Run Over Traffic Police Personnel After Being Asked To Stop in Punjab’s Moga

Watch Video:

दिल्ली के वजीराबाद में हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने ATM में की लूटपाट ◆ बदमाशों ने बंदूक की नोंक पर ATM से कैश का बैग लूट लिया ◆ घटना का CCTV वीडियो आया सामने pic.twitter.com/gtLGPCnHrx — News24 (@news24tvchannel) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)